Police searching for bank robber in Creve Coeur

Creve Coeur Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Great Southern Bank on Friday morning.

Police say the robbery occurred at the branch on 12500 Olive Blvd, when a man wearing a black Mizzou hoodie, orange sock hat, work gloves, blue and white Adidas shoes, and a paper dust mask over his face entered the bank. He then approached the teller and demanded money while implying that he had a weapon, although he did not display one.

The suspect then left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, heading in the direction of eastbound I-270. He was also carrying a flowered pillow case at the time of the robbery. Nobody at the bank was injured.

Anyone with any information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to call the Creve Coeur Police Department at 314-737-4600 or St. Louis Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.

