Diapers, formula among items being collected for domestic violence victims

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit is asking for donations.

The department is collecting diapers, pull-ups, wipes, formulas and gift cards that can be used to purchase supplies for victims’ families.

“Often times domestic violence victims leave their residence while in the midst of an abusive situation and are not able to return for basic necessities. In many of our recent domestic violence cases, our victims have been able to escape their abusers with only their children. The victims often do not even have diapers, wipes, or formula, or the resources to secure such items,” read a portion of the post on the department’s Facebook page.

To donate, contact Det. Edsall at 314-615-8671.

