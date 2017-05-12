Girl, 7, raising money to buy Build-a-Bears for children in difficult situations

Noa Grace Welborn & her siblings with some of the bears (Credit: gofundme)

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A second-grade student in Belleville collected enough money to buy Build-a-Bears for children in difficult situations.

“I remembered that some kids don’t have anything, so they get really scared in, like, the dark or thunderstorms or lightning storms. So, I thought they might need teddy bears to help them through it,” said Noa Grace Welborn, founder of ‘Bears Because I Care.’

The 7-year-old started a gofundme and raised enough money to buy 33 bears from Build-a-Bear Workshop, which she stuffed, named and kissed each heart with a wish.

“I know the bears are helping other kids who don’t have anything else to help them,” Welborn said.

After getting the bears, she brought them to the Belleville Police Department. Officers at the department plan to give them to children in difficult situations.

Click here for more about ‘Bears Because I Care.’

