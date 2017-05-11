Cards at a glance: Who's hot?

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s not just the weather that’s heating up in St. Louis.

The Cardinals are on a six-game winning streak - and things are looking a lot better from where they were a month ago. Despite the rainouts and floods throughout St. Louis, the Cardinals don’t seem to be cooling down. Now that they are first place in the National League central, the Cardinals show no signs of stopping.

The hot streak the Cardinals are currently on is a team effort. With improvement of the offense and defense, the Cardinals are starting to show dangerous signs of life. But who specifically has been making an impact on the second month of the season?

Mike Leake...and, well...the whole starting pitching rotation.

Leake currently leads the National League in ERA, standing at 1.79. After a rough outing in 2016 (4.69 ERA), Leake has seemed to settle himself in to St. Louis. He only has eight earned runs to his name, and has only given up one home run. This is clearly shown through his 2.53 FIP. With better defense behind him and dominance on the mound, Leake has proven himself to be a true leader.

The Cardinals’ starting pitching ERA stands at 3.65. As Carlos Martinez, Adam Wainwright, Lance Lynn and Michael Wacha all start to have a better month, the Cardinals are starting to develop a dangerous rotation - both on the mound and yes, even at the plate.

Jedd Gyorko

Gyorko is on pace to have a repeat of last season - and perhaps an even better season this year. This season, Gyorko already has 34 hits, 17 RBI’s and eight home runs. He currently slashes a .351/.406/.639 line and has a 173 OPS+, Which is 73 points above league average. Gyorko also has an RAA of 16, which is 16 more runs than the average player.

As third baseman Jhonny Peralta struggles with an illness (respiratory), Gyorko has done a fine job of making sure that there isn’t a void in the lineup.

Aledmys Diaz

After a slow start to the season in April, Diaz is pulling through the drought in May. In April, Diaz batted .217/.234/.391, along with struggling on the field. Although, the month of May is a different story. This month, Diaz is slashing .341/.364/.463 among 41 at bats. This includes a home run and 14 hits, which is already more than half of the hits he had in April (14).

Mike Matheny has also made the decision of moving Diaz down a little in the batting order. This way, some pressure might be taken off Diaz so that he can concentrate on putting up better numbers. So far, the 25-year-old hasn’t disappointed.

Diaz’s defense is showing signs of improvement as well. In May, he has 28 assists, turned 10 double plays and has committed zero errors.

Matt Carpenter

There’s really no doubt in anybody’s mind that Carpenter is a baseball man.

Since 2012, Carpenter hasn’t finished off a season with a batting average under .270. In 2017, Carpenter has a .267/.424/.535 line. In 101 at bats, the 31-year-old has 27 hits, 22 RBI’s and seven home runs. With a high OPS of .959, Carpenter is an ideal guy to have at the top of the Cardinals’ lineup.

Can the Cardinals keep up their hot streak? Can they maintain the first place spot in the NL Central? With upcoming series against the Cubs, Red Sox, Giants and Dodgers, the Cardinals still have much more to prove.