Mayor to decide on future of Confederate Memorial in coming weeks

Mayor Lyda Krewson says the Confederate Memorial monument in Forest Park should be removed but others argue it isn't her call.

Bill Hannegan lives across the street from the Forest Park monument and his great-grandfather was part of the St. Louis City Council who approved the monument back in 1914.

"I think the monument should be left where it is," said Hannegan.

Hannegan wrote a letter to Mayor Krewson stating why he says she doesn't have the right to remove the 103-year-old monument.

"I wish to warn you that the ordinance, which ordered a place set aside for this monument in Forest Park gives a mayor no role whatsoever in the location or destiny of this monument. In fact, Mayor Slay's Confederate Monument Committee raised this very issue," he wrote to the mayor.

He says the decision lies with the Board of Aldermen.

The initial idea to remove the statue came from Mayor Francis Slay almost two years ago. He formed a committee that found it could cost up to $130,000 to remove the monument.

Nothing happened, and now a new mayor is the one dealing with the issue. A local business owner offered to remove the monument at no cost to the city.

But the city says they have a lot of options to consider. Mayor Krewson met with Human Services Director Eddie Roth last week to discuss those options and hopes to have a plan in the coming weeks.

