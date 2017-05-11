Amid recent string of shootings, Krewson says police are working on crime plan

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson told News 4 the city is working on a plan to combat the recent string of shootings. (Credit: KMOV)

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson told News 4 the city is working on a plan to combat the recent string of shootings.

The mayor said police officials met on Thursday afternoon on, "Putting measures in place that will hopefully help us have a better summer."

Krewson, who took office less than a month ago, has kept a low profile during a recent wave of shootings, starting with a woman being hit by a stray bullet at a Cardinals game at Busch Stadium.

"I'm very troubled by it, I think all of us are," Krewson said.

The mayor also said the search for a new police chief is only three weeks old and it will take more time.

