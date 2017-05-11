Students at Barretts Elementary host First Responders Day

It was an extremely special and moving day at the Barretts Elementary. The students in the Parkway School District hosted a First Responders Day.

Police officers, fire fighters, and E-M-S technicians from several area agencies were honored at the school through an assembly, parade, and refreshments.

"This reaffirms our efforts and spirits that we're doing not just for monetary reasons, doing it to better our community, better relationships with our schools, teachers, staff our civilians,” said Resource Officer, Officer Matt Ahal.

Officer Ahal said some young children are afraid when they see a man or woman in uniform, so it’s another great way for meet and greets.

