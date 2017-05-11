Bus design ensures children safer on school bus than cars, experts say

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, children are 70 times more likely to arrive safely to school in a bus, compared to a regular car. (Credit: KMOV)

Jeff Wood with the North American School Bus Company says buses have evolved over the past few decades,

They are intentionally high up, above other traffic. In case of collision and there are also extra supports in the body, in case of roll over.

The padded seats, Wood says, also help protect kids.

The NTHSA calls it compartmentalization. Children are protected by strong, closely spaced seats with energy absorbing backs.

Wood says think of the close quarters like an egg carton, where the children are the eggs.

“Sudden turns, stops or if they are hit from the rear, they are going to bounce back and forth between the seats,” Wood said.

The bottom line: a school bus is statistically-a very safe place for your student and all for good reason.

“You can't replace a child,” Wood said.

