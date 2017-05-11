Police believe same man robbed two South County businesses

Police believe this man robbed a Circle K and liquor store in South County Thursday morning. Credit: St. Louis County PD

Police believe the same man robbed a convenience store and later a liquor store in South County Thursday morning.

Authorities say the man first robbed a Circle K in the 1900 block of Union. He approached the counter, displayed a gun and demanded money, police say, before he fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He also allegedly robbed In-N-Out Liquor in the 9400 block of South Broadway around 11:00 a.m.

Police believe he may have fled each scene on a black motorized scooter.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.

