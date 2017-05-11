Surprise Squad: Family surprises nurse after 3-month stay at Mercy Hospital

KMOV's Surprise Squad hit the road to Mercy Hospital to greet Gretchen, Compton's nurse, and her colleagues. (Credit: KMOV)

Lauren Compton wanted nothing for herself even after she and her twin babies spent close to 100 days in intensive care. (Credit: KMOV)

A St. Louis mother of twins, who spent the first three months of their lives in intensive care, sought the help of KMOV's Surprise Squad.

Lauren Compton wanted nothing for herself even after she and her twin babies spent close to 100 days in intensive care. Instead, she wanted to make sure the nurses who helped her family got the recognition they deserve.

Compton's husband is a cancer survivor, and due to the treatment he was getting along with the amount of chemotherapy, natural means of pregnancy became bleak. So, the couple decided to do In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

Compton said it was an easy pregnancy, but the trouble came when the twins were born.

With the amount of machines and fluids helping to keep her babies alive, she said she became overwhelmed. However, with the amount of time she spent in the hospital, the staff became like family.

Compton clicked with their nurse rather quickly, and she wanted to do something to honor her and the other nurses for what they do.

"Hopefully they will be touched because I don't think they get the thanks they really deserve," said Compton.

So, KMOV's Surprise Squad hit the road to Mercy Hospital to greet Gretchen, Compton's nurse, and her colleagues.

A poem was presented to Gretchen written by Compton and her sister on behalf of the twins.

"Here's a gift from our family of four Because it's you Miss Gretchen that we adour The countless hours you spent on end For all our needs which you delicately tend For how you saved our lives this year And eased all our parents fears We hope when you wear it we hope you think of us Our little smiles, not our stinky buts."

The surprise didn't end with the poem, however. It was accompanied by a pin to wear, a free massage as well as a gift card for dinner.

Each nurse also received a Starbucks gift card for all of their hard work.

That still wasn't all.

They also received a gift card for gourmet food to go, since their busy schedules make it difficult to cook at home.

After all of this, though, Compton wasn't about to leave empty handed.

KMOV checked her registry, and a double stroller seemed like the perfect gift for her and the twins.

"Thank you guys so much," said Compton.