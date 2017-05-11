Fire crews discover loads of cash from house fire

Fire crews discovered some cash in a house fire in the Central West End. (Credit: St. Louis Fire Department)

Firefighters were in for quite a shock when they arrived to a house fire in the Central West End on Thursday.

After fire crews worked to douse the flames, officials report they found a stash of cash in the same room as where the flames started.

Officials said the woman and her dog were able to escape the fire, which they believe was started by burning incense.

No word on how much money was actually recovered.

