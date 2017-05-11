Missouri lawmakers pass bill on sales tax for St. Louis Zoo

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have approved legislation on sales tax increases for the St. Louis Zoo.

Senators voted 31-2 Thursday to send the bill to Republican Gov. Eric Greitens. House members passed the legislation 110-43.

If signed by Greitens, the bill allow would ballot initiatives to be brought in St. Louis city and St. Louis County to raise taxes by up to one-eighth of a percent to fund the zoo.

The measure also would allow the zoo to charge admission for new facilities for people who live in counties that don't adopt a zoo tax.

The legislation also would further delay the Department of Revenue from notifying taxpayers about a 2012 Missouri Supreme Court decision denying a tax exemption for processing credit and debit card transactions.

