News 4 Investigates: Fundraiser still hasn't helped anyone

The head of Serving Others Sucessfully held a fundraiser for someone fighting cancer but allegedly never turned over the money. Credit: KMOV

The founder of a questionable not-for-profit organization continues to avoid questions from News 4.

In September 2016 friends of Brian Williams held a 5k run to benefit Williams while he received chemotherapy.

The event was organized by Melissa Carlton.

Carlton tells News 4 the money was turned over to a woman named Michelle Reeves.

According to state filings with the Secretary of State's Office Reeves operates Serving Others Successfully.

Carlton says the event raised more than $8,000, but so far none of the money has been turned over to Williams.

"I think she belongs in prison," said Carlton.

Williams said, "if I get any of it (money) I'll donate some of it."



News 4 attempted to reach Reeves in November 2016, but she declined an on-camera interview.

During a phone conversation, Reeves promised to call Investigative Reporter Chris Nagus back, but Nagus never received a call.

News 4 made another attempt to reach Reeves in person at her Wentzville home in April, but Reeves declined to answer any questions.

After making multiple attempts to reach Reeves, a letter was mailed to some individuals that donated money during the 5k fundraiser.

The letter informed donors their gift was tax deductible.

The letter was dated December 31, 2016, but it wasn't mailed until April 19, which is after the April 15 tax filing deadline.

Carlton tells News 4 she's speaking with a detective and believes Reeves deserves to be charged with a crime.

"She's avoided you, she avoided the authorities, she has not responded to any of us," said Carlton.

