Man charged in woman's 2016 shooting death

Almost a full year later, charges are being brought against a man police say shot and killed a woman in 2016.

Gerald Suarez, 23, was charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action Thursday morning.

Last May, witnesses told police an argument on Facebook between the suspect and others may have led to the shooting. Janay Noldon, 26, was shot multiple times in front of her own home near the intersection of Dakota and Pennsylvania.

A judge issued Suarez a $500,000 cash-only bond.

