List of downtown roads closed Saturday due to Girls on the Run 5K

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Several downtown St. Louis roads will be closed Saturday morning for the Girls on the Run 5K.

Starting at 7 a.m. the following roads will be closed:

  • Market from Tucker to Compton
  • Compton from Market to Olive
  • Olive from Compton to 18th
  • 18th from Olive to Chestnut
  • Chestnut from 17th to Tucker

In addition to the downtown road closures, the following highways will also have closures:

  • I-64 westbound 2100 Market
  • I-64 westbound 3000 Market
  • I-64 eastbound chestnut at 20th
  • I-64 eastbound market at Bernard

The closures will begin around 7 a.m. The roads will be reopened as soon as all runners clear that portion of the route.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

