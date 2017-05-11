List of downtown roads closed Saturday due to Girls on the Run 5K

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Several downtown St. Louis roads will be closed Saturday morning for the Girls on the Run 5K.

Starting at 7 a.m. the following roads will be closed:

Market from Tucker to Compton

Compton from Market to Olive

Olive from Compton to 18th

18th from Olive to Chestnut

Chestnut from 17th to Tucker

In addition to the downtown road closures, the following highways will also have closures:

I-64 westbound 2100 Market

I-64 westbound 3000 Market

I-64 eastbound chestnut at 20th

I-64 eastbound market at Bernard

The closures will begin around 7 a.m. The roads will be reopened as soon as all runners clear that portion of the route.

