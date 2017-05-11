IDOT announces lane closures on I-255 beginning May 15 - KMOV.com

IDOT announces lane closures on I-255 beginning May 15

Posted: Updated:
(Credit: IDOT) (Credit: IDOT)
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -

Come Monday, motorists traveling on Interstate 255 (I-255) should expect lane closures due to highway repairs. 

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) said there will be lane closures on both sides of I-255 between Collinsville Road and the Mississippi River on May 15. 

One lane will remain open at all times, IDOT said, but from Sunday evenings to Friday mornings, 2-3 lanes will be restricted in both directions. During this stretch between Sunday to Friday, the closures will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. 

However, on Saturdays, the closures will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. 

The repairs are expected to be completed by mid-summer. 

All closures are weather permitting, and IDOT urges drivers to allow for extra time when traveling, and to plan accordingly. 

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly