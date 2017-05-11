IDOT announces lane closures on I-255 beginning May 15

Come Monday, motorists traveling on Interstate 255 (I-255) should expect lane closures due to highway repairs.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) said there will be lane closures on both sides of I-255 between Collinsville Road and the Mississippi River on May 15.

One lane will remain open at all times, IDOT said, but from Sunday evenings to Friday mornings, 2-3 lanes will be restricted in both directions. During this stretch between Sunday to Friday, the closures will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

However, on Saturdays, the closures will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The repairs are expected to be completed by mid-summer.

All closures are weather permitting, and IDOT urges drivers to allow for extra time when traveling, and to plan accordingly.

