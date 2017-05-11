Shiloh Police searching for suspect vehicle connected with burglary

Shiloh Police are searching for the suspect they say stole property from a parked vehicle Wednesday morning.

Police responded just after 8:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of Fortune Boulevard at the Goddard School in Shiloh, Ill.

Police said they reviewed surveillance footage during their investigation and observed the suspect committing the burglary of another vehicle. The suspect vehicle pulled alongside the parked vehicle, the suspect entered the other vehicle through the passenger side, took property belonging to the victim, and left the scene.

At this time, what the suspect took is unknown.

Police said they have not yet received other burglary reports with a matching description of the suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black Hyundai Santa Fe with Missouri registration plates.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle is asked to contact The Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047, extension 1 and speak with Detective Zachary Green.

