Bus goes down embankment on I-44, 13 students injured

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – At least twelve students were on board when a school bus went down an embankment in Kirkwood Thursday morning.

According to police, the crash occurred when a red car was trying to pass a pickup truck on westbound Interstate 44 at Lindbergh just before 8 a.m. When the car was attempting to pass the truck, the driver of the car lost control and it hit a wall. After hitting the wall, the car went into traffic, at which time the bus driver had to react and the bus went into a ravine.

“I was woken up to the screams of my mom and my little sister saying ‘Call 911.’ So, my first instinct was to run out of the house and see what was going on. So, I came back and I saw the bus coming down the hill and I heard a bunch of kids screaming, so my first instinct was to run and help those kids,” said Michael Nelson, who witnessed the crash.

After seeing the crash, Nelson said he ran onto to the bus to help the children.

“I hopped the fence and I got on the bus and there was a little kid that was on the bus, shaken up, and I was just trying to calm him down, tell him to follow my voice and to come to me, so I pulled him out of the bus and I was able to hand him over to the people on the other side of the fence and turn my attention back to the lady that was trapped inside the bus,” said Nelson.

Nelson said the child and bus driver he saw on the bus were responsive when he arrived. He said the other kids had already gotten off the bus by the time he arrived at the scene.

“I went up and down the bus making sure I didn’t see any other kids trapped,” Nelson said.

Officials told News 4 six ambulances were called to the crash scene.

Missouri Highway Patrol officials told News 4 every child on the bus sustained injuries. While the bus was going down the embankment, one of the students fell out of the bus. Officials said none of the children were seriously hurt.

According to the highway patrol, the driver of the bus was pinned inside following the crash. The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for abrasions, but the injuries are not believed to be serious.

According to the Parkway School District, the students on the bus were voluntary transfer students who were going to Hanna Woods Elementary School.

Police closed two lanes of Interstate 44 near the crash, causing traffic to be backed up past Big Bend.

