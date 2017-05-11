Weezer, Huey Lewis & The News among bands playing this year's LouFest

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The first wave of artists playing LouFest 2017 have been announced!

Weezer, Cage the Elephant, Huey Lewis & The News and Marian Hill were among the artists announced Thursday.

LouFest organizers plan to announce more bands on May 30.

This year’s LouFest will take place at Forest park on September 9 and 10.

Click here for the list of artists announced Thursday.

