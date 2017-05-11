St. Louis unites in charity for Give STL Day 2017

Today is the day St. Louis flexes its humanitarian muscle.

Give STL Day is the annual event where thousands of St. Louis donors donate a minimum of $10 any one of the more than 550 charities in the area. Give STL Day is held by the Greater St. Louis Community Foundation.

Donations can be made through the Give STL website, where donors can also see a full list of participating charities.

