Suspects sought after Des Peres Walgreens broken into overnight

DES PERES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Suspects are being sought after an overnight burglary at Des Peres Walgreens.

An unknown number of suspects broke the front door of the store in the 12000 block of Manchester Road and took an unknown amount of pharmaceutical products around 4 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

The products that were taken have not been released.

Information regarding the suspects has not been made available. Police said they are currently reviewing surveillance camera to get a description.

