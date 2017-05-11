Homicide unit requested for Wednesday night shooting

Police requested the homicide unit following the shooting of one man in St. Louis late Wednesday night.

The call for the shooting went out before 10:45 p.m. St. Louis Metropolitan Police responded to the call in the 3400 block of Lafayette, near Compton Hill Reservoir Park.

Responding officers found a man shot in the stomach. He was conscious and breathing when he was transported to the hospital. When the victim was transported, the homicide unit was called to investigate the scene.

At this time, the victim is in critical/unstable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.