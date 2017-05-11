Red Schoendienst recovering following heart surgery - KMOV.com

Red Schoendienst recovering following heart surgery

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Red Schoendienst of the St Louis Cardinals (Credit: AP Photo / Jeff Roberson) Red Schoendienst of the St Louis Cardinals (Credit: AP Photo / Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Cardinals Hall of Famer Red Schoendienst is recovering at home after having heart surgery.

The 94-year-old had the surgery after suffering a minor heart attack.

Schoendienst was the manager for the 1967 team that won the World Series. He plans to attend a reunion for the team at Busch Stadium next week.

