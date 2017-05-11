Endangered SILVER advisory issued for missing Ferguson man

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Ferguson police are asking for help locating a missing 65-year-old man.

The department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory Alert for Larry M. “Mike” Scherffius after he was last seen leaving his mother’s home in the 50 block of Spring between 6:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Scherffius reportedly has epilepsy and severe seizures. Police said he also has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old and needs to take multiple medications, which he did not take with him.

Scherffius is described as being 5-foot-11, 175 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes and was last seen wearing a dark shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Scherffius’ whereabouts is asked to contact police at 314-522-3100.

