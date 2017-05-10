Man carjacked, shot by women he met online

A woman allegedly carjacked and shot a man she met online at this South City park. Credit: KMOV

A man was carjacked and shot Tuesday by a woman he met online, police said.

The shooting happened in south St. Louis. Authorities say the two met and then drove to a park at Ohio and south Broadway where the woman pulled out a gun and told the man to get out of the car.

He then tried to reach for the gun but was shot in chest and stomach, police said.

The woman then drove away in his 2006 Chevy Trailblazer.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The woman is not in custody.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved