Man carjacked, shot by women he met online

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education received a number of requests relating to forgiveness of school days missed due to flooding.More >
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education received a number of requests relating to forgiveness of school days missed due to flooding.More >
Friends of a family hit by a car being chased by police last month are working to help with their medical expensesMore >
Friends of a family hit by a car being chased by police last month are working to help with their medical expensesMore >
Don and Kathy Meier say the medical bills are piling up.More >
Don and Kathy Meier say the medical bills are piling up.More >
A man was carjacked and shot Tuesday by a woman he met online, police said.More >
A man was carjacked and shot Tuesday by a woman he met online, police said.More >