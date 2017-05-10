Contractor sues MSD for awarding contract to other company - KMOV.com

Contractor sues MSD for awarding contract to other company

Posted: Updated:
By Dan Greenwald, Online News Producer
Connect
Credit: KMOV Credit: KMOV
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

A contractor is suing MSD for awarding a sewer tunnel contract to another company.

Jay Dee Contractors, which is based in Michigan, said it submitted the lowest bid for the $150 million project, but the MSD board elected to go with another company.

A vote Thursday could award the contract to Sak Construction of O’Fallon, Mo., but Jay Dee Contractors are seeking an injunction to stop that step from taking place.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly