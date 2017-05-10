Contractor sues MSD for awarding contract to other company

A contractor is suing MSD for awarding a sewer tunnel contract to another company.

Jay Dee Contractors, which is based in Michigan, said it submitted the lowest bid for the $150 million project, but the MSD board elected to go with another company.

A vote Thursday could award the contract to Sak Construction of O’Fallon, Mo., but Jay Dee Contractors are seeking an injunction to stop that step from taking place.

