Wentzville business taking a stand against shoplifters

A family-owned business in Wentzville is taking to social media to stop thieves from targeting their business.

Lori West and her husband opened Overstock Outlet in 2015 as a way to make money after retirement.

"We couldn't find jobs, we were both retired, kids in college, a mortgage, so we created our own job," said West.

But they've found their store became the target for shoplifters.

"When you steal from us, you steal from our family," said West.

That's why they've started posting surveillance photos of people who have allegedly stolen from their store. News 4 blurred the faces of the alleged shoplifters because police have not yet charged them.

"Everybody we've turned in have been identified, some arrested, a few have gone to court and we've gotten restitution from some of them," explained West.

Police told News 4 they've arrested three people identified by the West's surveillance video.

West said the best part is hearing from other local businesses.

"I had other businesses saying thank you, we're putting these up in our store," she explained. "When you take your store back, you're taking it back for not only you, but everyone around you."

