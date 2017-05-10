Vance Trails Park closed in Valley Park due to sewage spill

The aftermath of last week's flood continues for people living and working in Valley Park.

The area was hit hard last week by the flooding. Many residents had to evacuate and major roadways were closed. Just as things were getting back to normal, another setback, this time at Vance Trails Park, where raw sewage has caused it to be shut down.

"It is a short cut when we want to speed up the run, we will cut through the park," says Jon Rendine.

Another resident says he uses Vance Trial too.

"My daughter and I have ridden our bikes through there it goes from Vance Road to Hanna."

For now, the trail is closed. MSD is cleaning up sewage that overflowed because of last week's flood. MSD says it's nothing out of the ordinary and they plan on having it reopened within the next couple of days. But just because you can't see the sewage, doesn't mean its not there.

"It is just in certain areas, you can definitely smell sewage from the flood," says Elizabeth Rendine.

For now, residents are taking it in stride.

"I do think it comes with being in this lower area, it comes with the territory, but it's an inconvenience especially when you want to go through the park sometimes," says Rendine.



