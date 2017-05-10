List of school districts receiving days of forgiveness due to flooding

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education received a number of requests relating to forgiveness of school days missed due to flooding.

During extreme cases, the Commissioner of Education has the ability to grant a waiver to excuse school districts from the minimum school calender requirement, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Below is a list of school districts granted days of forgiveness.

Bayless

Centerville R-I

Crawford Co. R-II

Delta R-V

Desoto 73

Dixon R-I

Doniphan R-I

Dora R-III

Dunklin R-V

Eminence R-I

Festus R-VI

Fox C-6

Gasconade Co. R-I

Grandview R-II

Greenville R-II

Hancock Place

Hillsboro R-III

Licking R-VIII

Lingbergh

Maries Co. R-I

Mehlville R-IX

Meramec Valley R-III

Naylor R-II

Nellyville R-IV

Neosho

Northwest R-I

Ripley Co. R-IV

Rockwood R-VI

Seneca R-VII

S. Reynolds Co. R-II

St. Clair R-XIII

Twin Rivers R-X

Valley Park

Van Buren R-I

Washington

Waynesville R-VI

Westview C-6

Windsor C-1

Winona R-III

