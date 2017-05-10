List of school districts receiving days of forgiveness due to flooding

List of school districts receiving days of forgiveness due to fl - KMOV.com

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education received a number of requests relating to forgiveness of school days missed due to flooding.

During extreme cases, the Commissioner of Education has the ability to grant a waiver to excuse school districts from the minimum school calender requirement, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Below is a list of school districts granted days of forgiveness.

  • Bayless
  • Centerville R-I
  • Crawford Co. R-II
  • Delta R-V
  • Desoto 73
  • Dixon R-I
  • Doniphan R-I 
  • Dora R-III
  • Dunklin R-V
  • Eminence R-I
  • Festus R-VI
  • Fox C-6
  • Gasconade Co. R-I
  • Grandview R-II
  • Greenville R-II
  • Hancock Place
  • Hillsboro R-III
  • Licking R-VIII
  • Lingbergh 
  • Maries Co. R-I
  • Mehlville R-IX
  • Meramec Valley R-III
  • Naylor R-II
  • Nellyville R-IV
  • Neosho 
  • Northwest R-I
  • Ripley Co. R-IV
  • Rockwood R-VI
  • Seneca R-VII
  • S. Reynolds Co. R-II
  • St. Clair R-XIII
  • Twin Rivers R-X
  • Valley Park
  • Van Buren R-I
  • Washington
  • Waynesville R-VI
  • Westview C-6
  • Windsor C-1
  • Winona R-III

