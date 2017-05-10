Imagine a Better St. Louis: Walking for Auggie

Three-year-old Aussie has just been diagnosed with Leukemia on Christmas day of 2016 (Credit: KMOV)

A group of middle school students from Parkway South are imagining a better St. Louis by making cancer treatment a little easier for children diagnosed with Leukemia. (Credit: KMOV)

Three-year-old Auggie had just been diagnosed with Leukemia, devastating news for the Powers family on Christmas morning in 2016.

Now, with Auggie more than several months into his treatment, the 3-year-old has his own cheering section at Parkway South Middle School.

The students organized the “Parkway School Walkathon” in honor of Auggie.

The students heard about Auggie through his grandma Patty, a teacher at Parkway South.

Students, teachers, and staff paid $2 each to attend and wore “Team Auggie” t-shirts as they walked.

More than 200 students took part in the walk. Proceeds of nearly $900 was raised and donated to childhood cancer Research.

