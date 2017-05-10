Backyard caves in at north St. Louis County home

The owner of a north St. Louis County home is trying to determine what caused her backyard to cave-in as much as four feet in places.



Laurie Stein told News 4, "You look at this and say this really is your worst nightmare."



Stein said she noticed some erosion after heavy rains and flooding in December 2015 but the soil in her yard sank dramatically after recent heavy rains. There's a creek and MSD stormwater drainage channel behind her house and she wonders if they played a role.



"At different times of the year that creek has water or it doesn't have water. When it rains hard it has a lot of water and MSD uses that as a stormwater overflow."



A spokesman for MSD said engineers are scheduled to go out and look at the situation on Friday. But pointed out that MSD doesn't own or maintain creeks.



Stein said the soil cave-in has spread to two neighboring yards. She said a civil engineer did a quick survey of the situation Tuesday and said it would take a $10,000 study to determine what caused the cave-in and a project to repair the damage could run as high as $80,000.



