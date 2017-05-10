Homeless veterans recognized at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery

The Homeless Veterans Burial Program honors the lives of two men who served in the military. (Credit: KMOV)

The Homeless Veterans Burial Program honors the lives of two men who served in the military during the Vietnam War.

A full military burial service was held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, Wednesday morning.

Both men were homeless at the time of their death.

"It seems sad that our veterans have done so much for our country,” said Jr. Military Funeral Honors, Robert George.

The Homeless Veterans Burial Program has been operating since 2000. The program has conducted services like this for more than 1,600 homeless veterans.

