Fundraising efforts underway for family hit by car during police chase at Lambert

Nine-year-old Caleb Lee died from his injuries, and his 5-year-old brother and their mother are still in the hospital recovering. (Credit: Lee family)

Friends of a family hit by a car being chased by police last month are working to help with their medical expenses.

The crash happened near Lambert Airport.

Friends of the mother are organizing a fundraising benefit.

"She knows it's happening, she's extremely touched by it, is overwhelmed by all of the people who have reached out to donate their time for her and her family," Greg Coleman, a member working with the event fundraiser, said.

The benefit is Thursday at 9 p.m. at Grey Fox Pub in South St. Louis. There will be a cabaret show and a raffle.

All proceeds raised Thursday night will go to the family.

