Farotto's restaurant hosting fundraiser for victim of Spring Flood 2017s

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
Farotto's. Credit: KMOV Farotto's. Credit: KMOV
ROCK HILL (KMOV.com) -

A number of restaurants are hosting fundraisers to help the victims of Spring Flood of 2017, including Farottos restaurant.

The restaurant located in Rock Hill will give 50 percent of their proceeds to the Humane Society.

The fundraiser will be running until closing time Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

