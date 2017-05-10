Gentle Barn new campaign to open sanctuary for escaped cattle

The Gentle Barn has started a new campaign to help find the six former escaped cattle a new home. (Credit: The Gentle Barn)

The Gentle Barn announced a new campaign to help open a new sanctuary in Missouri for the six cattle that escaped a North City slaughterhouse.

With the help of donations, “Chico” and his brothers would move into another Gentle Barn location in St. Louis.

You can spread the word by using hashtag #StLouisSix or donating by clicking here.

