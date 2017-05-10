Mother and 2 children escape major house fire in South City

News 4 on the scene of a house fire that broke out in South City. (Credit: KMOV)

Fire crews on the scene of a fire that caused extensive damage to three homes in South City. (Credit: KMOV)

A mother and two of her children escaped a house fire before fire crews arrived Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the 4100 block of Schiller Pl. around 1 p.m. Officials said the fire also caused two neighboring homes to catch fire, leaving three homes with damage.

There is no immediate word on what caused the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

