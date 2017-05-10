Woman dead at scene of officer-involved shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are in St. Louis' Holly Hills neighborhood following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning.

St. Louis Fire officials told News 4 a woman was shot and killed in the 3600 block of Wilmington Avenue, near South Grand Boulevard, around 11:50 a.m. According to the St. Louis Police Department, an officer-involved shooting occurred at the location.

Police officials said they are heading to the scene and will provide updates.

No officers were injured, according to officials.

No other details regarding the shooting have been released.

