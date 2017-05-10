Prairie puppy hugs spotted at the St. Louis Zoo - KMOV.com

Prairie puppy hugs spotted at the St. Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

If you haven't a clue what to get mom for Mother's Day, some black-tailed prairie dog pups might have an idea for you. 

A warm hug. 

The Saint Louis Zoo shared photos of the prairie pups on their Facebook page as a part of their "#WildWednesdays." The zoo's photos captured a young pup embracing in a hug, which was interrupted by siblings. 

The zoo wrote their pups, 10 total, first appeared above ground during the second week of April. 

So, if you procrastinate this Mother's Day, a simple hug might do the trick. Or you can take her to the zoo to see these prairie dogs. 

