Prairie puppy hugs spotted at the St. Louis Zoo

If you haven't a clue what to get mom for Mother's Day, some black-tailed prairie dog pups might have an idea for you.

A warm hug.

The Saint Louis Zoo shared photos of the prairie pups on their Facebook page as a part of their "#WildWednesdays." The zoo's photos captured a young pup embracing in a hug, which was interrupted by siblings.

The zoo wrote their pups, 10 total, first appeared above ground during the second week of April.

So, if you procrastinate this Mother's Day, a simple hug might do the trick. Or you can take her to the zoo to see these prairie dogs.

