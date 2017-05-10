FBI, local police departments seek help identifying bank robbery suspect

The FBI, Creve Coeur Police & Richmond Heights Police are asking for help identifying the suspect (Credit: Police)

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police have released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted in connection with multiple bank robberies.

The suspect is believed to have robbed a bank in the 600 block of N. New Ballas on May 1, 2017, at 4:45 p.m., the American Eagle Credit Union in Creve Coeur on December 20, 2016, and the Pulaski Bank in Richmond Heights on February 29, 2016.

The FBI is assisting the Creve Coeur Police Department and Richmond Heights Police Department with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cory Mueller at (314) 872-2543, Det. Chuck Parker at (314) 872-2530, or Det. Joe Zimmerman at 314-655-3628.

