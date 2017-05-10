Vinita Terrace becomes ward of Vinita Park in new merger

Two cities will merge thanks to a historic vote back in November.

Residents of Vinita Terrace and Vinita Park voted last year to approve the historic merger, and today, the move becomes official. Now, both cities will fall under the name Vinita Park.

Leaders and residents gathered at the Vinita Terrace Village Hall Wednesday morning to commemorate the merger, The hall will also become the new headquarters for the new detective bureau for the north county police cooperative.

City leaders said a more centralized location will help the better police department's effort fight crime in the area. The department served before cities before the merger anyway. In fact, the two cities already shared a school district, too.

Vinita Terrace, which has 300 residents,will now become a ward of Vinita Park, which has 2,000 residents. The residents of the new ward will also see an increase in their property taxes to match the rate of Vinita Park's; but they will now be provided with trash service.