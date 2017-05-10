Rockwood, Mehlville schools not required to make up days missed - KMOV.com

Rockwood, Mehlville schools not required to make up days missed due to flooding

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Rockwood School District will not have to make up the days missed for flooding.

According to school officials, the district was granted a waiver for the days missed by flooding.

The district’s last day of school is May 25.

The Mehville School District also said they, too, will not have to make up missed days. The district, which missed two days, said the state granted their waiver request. Their last day will be May 24. 

