Marine police investigating after rash of car break-ins

MARINE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Ten vehicles were broken into and one was stolen in Marine, Illinois over the weekend.

According to the police department, the incidents occurred within a three block radius on the evening of May 6.

Monday morning, officers in Marine said they received a call for an additional stolen vehicle which was believed to have been stolen in connection with the Saturday night thefts.

Late Tuesday night, officers in Granite City recovered the stolen vehicle.

Police in Marine said they are working with four other agencies in the Metro East who have also had multiple vehicle burglaries and stolen vehicles within the same time frame.

The police department said they have two persons of interest in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact police at 618-887-4326.

