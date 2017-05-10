Man pumping gas pulls gun, shoots robbery suspect on crime spree

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An attempted robbery suspect was hospitalized after being shot by his intended victim at a north St. Louis gas station Wednesday morning.

The suspect had a weapon when he approached the victim, who was pumping gas, at the Phillips 66 on North Broadway and Grand around 7:30 a.m. To protect himself, the victim, a licensed CCW carrier, got out his weapon and shot the suspect in his buttocks, police said.

After being shot, the suspect got into a car when a second suspect and drove to Love’s Travel Stop in the 6100 block of North Broadway, where he called for help. The suspect was taken tot he hospital and listed as stable.

According to police, the second suspect and vehicle they were inside were wanted following a robbery at the Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights. Officials said the vehicle they were inside was taken during a carjacking overnight in the 7000 block of Chippewa.

The investigation is ongoing.

