Swansea police ask for witnesses after girl, 8, fondled by unknown suspect

SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Swansea police are investigating after an 8-year-old told her guardian she was fondled by an unknown person Sunday.

The girl said she was in the area of Fullerton Road and Old Fullerton Road when the unknown man approached her from behind around 5:30 p.m.

After approaching the girl, the suspect reportedly held her mouth and forcefully touched her over her clothing. The girl said the suspect ran towards the Metro Station area after the incident.

The girl described the suspect as a white man in his 50s or 60s with a grayish beard around his mouth. He was wearing a long-sleeved plaid shirt that was blue, white and black, and had a pair of glasses folded up in his shirt pocket. He was also wearing white Nike running shoes and had a cell phone clipped to the waist of his pants.

Police said the incident was recently reported to them and they are asking any potential witnesses to contact them at 618-233-8114.

