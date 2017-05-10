BBB warns of phishing scam targeting Netflix customers

Attention binge-watchers: scammers are targeting your go-to website.

The Better Business Bureau issued a warning to consumers about a scam popping up in the region. According to the BBB, scammers are using a phishing tactic on the streaming site, Netflix.

The scammers will send an email to victims, claiming to be from Netflix. The email will even come complete with a Netflix logo in the letterhead.

The letter will read: "Dear [sic] Customer, we're having some trouble with your current billing information. We'll try again, but in the meantime, you may want to update your payment details." Underneath the message, a link reading "update account now" can be seen. The link then asks victims to type their log-in and password.

The BBB says the email provides several other links, but none of them work. And the toll-free phone number for questions? It only has nine numbers, instead of 10.

Netflix said it will never ask customers for personal information, such as social security numbers, credit or debit car information, or passwords, through email. Customers in Missouri and Illinois have already been targeted.

The BBB said to be wary of any email inquiring or requesting financial information. Any concerns over an email should be addressed by contacting the company directly by calling their representatives, however, no one should use any phone numbers provided in the questionable email. Customers can also call the BBB at 314-645-3300 or the attorney general's office.

