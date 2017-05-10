Students partner with 'We Love St. Charles' to build bunk beds

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Hundreds of 6th-grade students will partner with the group “We Love St. Charles” to build bunk beds for those living in poverty.

According to “We Love St. Charles,” close to 12 percent of families in St. Charles currently live in poverty.

From 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday, students and staff from Jefferson Intermediate School will partner with the group to build 70 bunk bed kits at the City of St. Charles School District bus depot.

Thanks to donations from Kohl’s department store, and other local organizations, each bed will come with a mattress, pillows and bedding.

