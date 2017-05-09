Shootings in St.. Louis spike

A spike in shootings in St. Louis since Saturday has resulted in at least 17 incidents of people being shot.

Officially, St. Louis Police say the shootings all are believed to be isolated incidents. And at least one involving a 14-year-old boy appears to be accidental.

Mayor Lyda Krewson, in a statement, called gun violence a very serious public health crisis.

The mayor is currently launching a search for a new police chief.

Northside alderman Jeffrey Boyd says the city does need a new plan to deal with violent crime.

"We have to get the root causes of the problem and poverty is one of them," Boyd says.

