Two weapons found at Pattonville High School

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Two weapons were found on the Pattonville High School campus Tuesday, the school said.

Security was tipped that a student had a gun. When they investigated, they discovered the student had a knife, the school said.

Security then discovered another student was carrying a gun.

The school continues to investigate.

