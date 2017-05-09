Agency in charge of MetroLink accused of creating own police department

MetroLink security officers can’t act like police officers, authorities say.

The statement comes after several high-profile incidents on MetroLink platforms in recent months.

St. Louis County Police think Bi-State officers are dressed to resemble their own officers, but their concerns go beyond the uniforms.

Sgt. Shawn McGuire with St. Louis County Police said county officers have observed MetroLink security officers act as police during April. County officers then reported it to St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch.

“We believe some of their security officers are operating without a license and we also believe they are deputizing them, making them policemen. Legally, they are not allowed to do that,” said McGuire.

In a letter to Bi-State CEO John Nations, McCulloch said it has come to his attention that Bi-State has attempted to create its own police department, something it has no authorities to do. McCulloch said if Bi-State doesn’t stop, that any Bi-State employee caught impersonating a law enforcement officer will do so at his or her own peril.

The Missouri Director of Public Safety sent Nations a similar letter.

In a letter to McCulloch, Nations said Bi-State is not trying to create a police department and has ordered new uniforms so there no confusion. He added Bi-State is doing everything it can to make sure MetroLink is safe.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved