St. Clair County Sheriff's Department honors fallen officers

By KMOV.com Staff
St. Clair County honored officers who have been killed in the line of duty Tuesday. Credit: KMOV St. Clair County honored officers who have been killed in the line of duty Tuesday. Credit: KMOV
They've served, protected and gave their all.

On Tuesday, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department honored those behind the badge who have given their life protecting others.

It serves as a subtle reminder that they may be gone, but not forgotten.

Dozens of law enforcement officers gathered to make sure their brothers and sisters are never forgotten.

For each officer lost, a red candle was lit in their name and a gunshot was fired.

The memorial began with a procession from Grace Church in Fairview Heights to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department.

